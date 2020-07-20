Panhandle man dies in wreck Sunday morning

PANHANDLE, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS is reporting John-Chris Alderson, 23, of Panhandle, died Sunday morning after a wreck on FM 293.
Official say Anderson was traveling eastbound in a truck on FM 293 when the vehicle veered off of the roadway and struck a culvert which caused it to travel into the air and rollover. Vehicle rolled over multiple times and ejected the unsecured driver.
Alderson was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
