Panhandle man dies in wreck Sunday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Potter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a hamburger cookout to benefit one of their officers, whose wife has cancer and is immobile, and they have three young children.

In a Facebook post they say the officer is out of all leave time and he is out of FMLA.The department will use funds from the cookout to help him pay for his insurance and sustain the household income for a little longer.