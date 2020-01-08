Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit seize meth, gun and stolen property

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On January 3, Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theft Unit (PABTU) received information regarding stolen property at a residence on the 300 block of N Van Buren.

PABTU drafted a search warrant for the residence, with the assistance of APD the search warrant was executed and PABTU was able to recover a stolen trailer and ATV as well as a piece of equipment that was stolen in 2018 valued at approximately $7,000.

A short barreled Bolt action shotgun was seized along with over 4 grams of methamphetamine. The investigation is ongoing.



