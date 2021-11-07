Pampa Regional Medical Center recognized for hip and respiratory treatments

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Pampa Regional Medical Center announced it has been recognized as Healthgrades’ five-star recipient for its hip fracture and respiratory failure outcomes.

In a press release, PRMC stated that Healthgrades is a resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems. It also said the medical center is a member of Prime Healthcare, which according to PRMC is one of the largest health systems in the country with 46 hospitals in 14 states.

In 2021, Healthgrades gave Prime hospitals 295 combined awards. Those included Five-star designations, Specialty Excellence Awards, and America’s 100 Best By Specialty.

According to PRMC, every year Healthgrades evaluates the performance of about 4,500 hospitals across the country for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using medicare data, as well as they look at analyzes outcomes in appendectomy and bariatric surgery using all-payer data from 16 states.

The analysis pointed out that patients who are treated at hospitals with a five-star rating face a lower risk of dying or experiencing complications during their stay compared to hospitals that received a one-star rating in the same procedure or condition.

“Hospital quality has never been more important, and consumers are becoming more aware of the importance of researching where they receive care before they visit a hospital for a specific procedure or condition,” said Brad Bowman, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Healthgrades. “Hospitals that receive a Healthgrades 5-star rating for hip fracture or respiratory failure demonstrate exceptional outcomes and their ability to provide quality care for patients.”

For its 2022 Report to the Nation, Healthgrades looked into hospitals with statistically better than expected performance (five stars) in comparison to those with statistically worse than expected performance (one star) and found the following data about patients:

48.1% lower risk of experiencing a complication with hip fracture treatment while in the hospital than if they were treated by hospitals with 1-star. As well as they were 1.9 times more likely to experience one or more complications with hip fracture treatment than if they were treated in hospitals with 5-stars.

49.7% lower risk of dying than if they were treated for respiratory failure in hospitals with 1-star for in-house mortality. They were also 2.0 times more likely to die than if they were treated for respiratory failure in hospitals with 5-stars for in-hospital mortality.

PRMC said it has been recognized for respiratory failure treatment four years in a row and for hip fracture treatment two years in a row.

“We are honored to be recognized by Healthgrades once again for hip fracture treatment and respiratory failure. The ongoing dedication of the medical staff and the entire hospital team makes this possible.” Said Edwin Leon, PRMC CEO.

You can find the complete Healthgrades study and methodology here.