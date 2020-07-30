Pampa program “Create a Beat” closing its doors due to COVID-19

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —In its 18 years in Pampa, “Create a Beat,” located inside Hiland Christian Church, has been through a lot.

“We’ve gone through an economic crisis, a couple of years ago the church got hit by lightning and burned and we went through a fire,” said Julie Long, Create a Beat Executive Director.

But the ongoing pandemic has just been too much.

“We’ve tried really hard and we’ve tried to work all the numbers. Everything is just so uncertain and we just felt like we couldn’t hang on for any longer,” said Long.

Since it’s creation, Create a Beat, which focuses on arts and education, has expanded from an after-school program for elementary-aged kids to offering several camps throughout the year.

Long says things started going bad during spring break when regulations required that they were only allowed to accept children from essential workers, which hurt their numbers significantly.

Yet they still had an optimistic attitude.

“We thought, we can handle this, we can do this for a couple of weeks and then obviously it’s gone on more than a couple of weeks. So we’ve been running on a deficit since March and at some point you have to say, we can’t keep doing this,” said Long.

Long says she’s had multiple generations of families attend and even work as caregivers in the program, which made her decision even tougher.

“It’s been my life for the last 18 years and we’ve had thousands of kids come through these doors and it’s really hard knowing that that’s not going to happen anymore,” said Long.