Pampa Police: Two injured in December assault

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On December 22, Pampa Police responded to Pampa Regional Medical Center on a report of an assault that had occurred just earlier in the night.

A male and female subject reported that they had been assaulted by numerous persons outside of an establishment in the 100 Block of West Foster.

The Pampa Police Department continues to investigate this case and is asking for anyone with information or video of the incident to please come forward.

You will remain anonymous and if your information leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.

Persons with information about this incident or any other crime can call the tip line @ 806-669-2222 or submit a tip and/or attach photos and video using the “P3 Tips” App found in the App Store and Google Play.

