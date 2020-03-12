Pampa hair and nail salon offering free dresses to girls for prom night

PAMPA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Prom is an exciting time for high school kids. The whole experience of it, is something that can last a lifetime and provide some special memories.

But also, the experience of buying the outfits, corsages and everything else that goes into it, is not entirely all that cheap.

So to help offset those costs, Trendy Hair and Nail Salon in Pampa is accepting prom dress donations from the community, that will then be available for area girls to borrow that special prom night.

The idea came from one of the salon’s clients, but she didn’t have the space to do it. That’s when the salon stepped in and offered up their business as the place to make it all happen.

Salon owner Teresa Peters says that after having one of her own go through the whole prom dress shopping experience, this was an easy decision.

“With the past experience of having one daughter and have her going to prom and knowing the cost of it and the economy is not really well these days. We feel like that this is just amazing to be able to give these to young ladies so they can feel special on their special day as well,” said Peters.

As an added bonus, any girl that comes and picks out a dress, the salon will enter their name into a drawing for a free nail service, updos by their stylist and makeup as well.

Peters says that at the moment they have over 100 dresses in stock for the girls to choose from. If you’re interested in donating or picking out a dress, you can contact the following people at the salon:

Teresa Peters:(806)-663-1650

Angie Shook:(806)-662-6302

Roxanne Sader:(806)-662-9423