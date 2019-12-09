Pampa doctor’s medical license suspended after testing positive for meth twice

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Texas Medical Board has suspended Francisco Julian Fiallo, M.D. medical license after he tested positive for methamphetamines on two occasions.

A temporary suspension hearing with notice will be held as soon as practicable with 10 days’ notice to Dr. Fiallo, unless the hearing is specifically waived by Dr. Fiallo.

The temporary suspension remains in place until the Board takes further action.

Pampa Regional Medical Center posted on social media Dr. Fiallo has been indefinitely suspended from all medical staff privileges at PRMC since December 6, 2019.

All patients at PMG will have the opportunity to reassign their care to Dr. Jones. We apologize for any disruptions in care. To arrange an appointment with Dr. Jones please call 806-665-0801.