One person dead, three injured in Friday wreck in Dumas

DUMAS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dumas Police repsonded to a wreck at 9:30 p.m. on August 16 near the interection of the 100 block of North 8th street.

Officials say a 2016 Volvo 18-wheeler failed to yield the right of way to an 18 wheeler traveling on US 287.

After the collision, the Volvo traveled east and then turned north after jumping the curb on the west side of Loves truck stop, traveled through the gas pumps and parking lot, continued in a northward direction and entered a parking lot.

The Volvo hit 4 people standing near the south door to the building.

Officials say 26-year-old Roberto Zubia died and three others, including a child, were transported to medical facilities. Unknown as of this date if anyone has been released from those facilities.

The Volvo also hit five vehicles including a flatbed trailer.

The crash is still being investigated.