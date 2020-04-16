One person dead in three vehicle wreck in Hereford Wednesday

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Hereford Police are reporting a fatal wreck Wednesday involving three-vehicles on the 600 block of North 25 Mile Ave.

Officials say a Red Cadillac SUV was traveling South and struck a Black Chevrolet SUV who was turning into Wal-Mart. The Red Cadillac then struck a White Chevrolet pickup which had exited the Wal-Mart parking lot and was traveling South.

The driver of the Red Cadillac was ejected during the crash and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other vehicles, along with a passenger in the White Chevrolet were transported to Hereford Regional Medical Center.

Speed is believed to be a factor in this collision.

This incident remains under investigation.

