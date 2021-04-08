DPS Trooper seriously injured after Bryan cabinet store shooting that killed 1, hospitalized 4

BRYAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — One person is dead and a Texas DPS Trooper and multiple people have been injured after a shooting near College Station, Bryan police said. It happened at a cabinet store in Bryan.

According to our sister station KWKT, Bryan Police Chief told reporters he believes the suspect is an employee at the Kent Moore Cabinets location. Texas Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement the suspect has been captured.

An intermediate school was placed on lockdown due to the reported shootings, but the lockdown has since been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.