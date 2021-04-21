One Canyon ISD school now temporarily requiring masks, while Logan Municipal schools revert to operating remotely: COVID-19 exposures increase

Parents and guardians of children at Greenways Intermediate School in Canyon ISD received the following letter:

The letter states, “Due to the high percentage of students who have been exposed and are required to quarantine, the district will be implementing a mask requirement at Greenways Intermediate beginning April 20, 2021.”

KAMR received the following response from Canyon ISD, regarding the letter and mask requirement on the Greenways Intermediate Campus:

“Canyon ISD did send the letter to Greenways parents. We have 7 confirmed cases at Greenways Intermediate and the District moved forward and quarantined a significant number of students across multiple classrooms due to possible exposure. We have required all students to wear masks until April 30th for precautionary measures. The District is asking parents to continue to monitor all students for symptoms of COVID-19.”

Additionally, Superintendent, Dennis Roch, at the Logan Municipal School, stated that, “The entire Logan community is experiencing some COVID cases.”

Roch continued to share, “The school is operating remotely this week to contain any possible spread beyond the handful of cases involving students or school staff. Affected individuals have been directed to quarantine for the required 10 days. Elementary and middle school classes will resume in-person on Monday, April 26, and high school classes will resume in-person the following Monday, May 3.”

During today’s City of Amarillo COVID-19 Update, Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson said, “Folks as our masks are coming off and we’re loosening protocols some, we are beginning to see a rise in exposures again, and then when you are exposed then protocol is that you have to be quarantined.”

Additionally, Amarillo Public Health Authority, Dr. Scott Milton reminded the public when active cases peaked back in late November of 2020. He continued, “I think it was well north of 8000 active cases.” Since then, that number has dropped significantly. However, Dr. Milton clarified that recently, the number of COVID-19 exposures seems to be increasing. He continued, “More recently, and maybe two or three weeks ago, less than 200, around 180. I just noticed today there was 263 active cases. So obviously, we’ve been in much worse shape, but we were watching these numbers slowly creep up.”

Both Mayor Nelson and Dr. Milton encouraged locals to remain proactive and to get vaccinated.

“I just want to make sure everybody’s aware that when we look at these numbers, clearly, this means that there are- this is still circulating in our community, and it’s very important to do these things that we’ve talked about many times. The most important of which, I think, is to get vaccinated,” said Dr. Milton.