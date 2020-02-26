Officer no-billed in February 13 shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — 47th District Attorney Randall Sims says the officer involved in the shooting death of 19-year-old Aaron Valdez has been no-billed.

Valdez was wanted for a string of shooting earlier this month in North Amarillo.

According to initial reports, Valdez pointed a gun at police before officers shot him.

APD says Valdez had warrants stemming from the shootings that happened at Thompson Park, 2500 block of North Wilson, and the parking lot of the D&T Food Mart.

