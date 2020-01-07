Official: Boat found at Lake Meredith not Ryan Kennedy’s

Ryan Kennedy Courtesy: National Park Service U.S. Department of the Interior

LAKE MEREDITH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials on scene at Lake Meredith have confirmed the boat found is not Ryan Kennedy’s.

Officials found the boat by sonar Monday but couldn’t raise it due to the weather.

Kennedy had been hunting and camping in the park back in December but did not return home.

Rangers said they found Kennedy’s truck and boat trailer on Sunday, December 15 but found no sign of him.

Officials said they found items belonging to Kennedy on the water on Tuesday, December 17, but he and his boat were missing.

