AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Greater North Heights Neighborhood Association Community Garden planted its summer harvest in May and in just a few weeks the garden will begin to harvest for fall.

“Throughout the summer, we’ve had people come and chop weeds. We have people come over and just kind of looks a little dry, so they water it,” said Greater North Heights Neighborhood Association Timothy Gassaway. “So, we’ve had people come and volunteer, just to keep it going. And we’re thankful for that.”

Gassaway said that having a community garden in North Heights is a huge benefit to many and he has seen many come out to help maintain the garden.

“North Heights is actually in what we classically call a food desert. So, there’s no fresh food well, with the garden, you have fresh fruit. People come to pick whatever they want to pick. And it’s you know, it’s a way to give back to the community,” said Gassaway.

He added that now that the summer harvest has been planted and picked the community will prepare the garden for fall.

“We’re going to have a fall crop have a banner that will be put out front when the produce is ready to harvest. So, we’re going to try to communicate more with the community as far as you know when to come and when to go when to pick and when to hold off,” said Gassaway.

This is the first year that the community garden has been opened and Gassaway said that there is much more to come.

“We would like to do some expansion we have another spot up the street that we can actually have a second garden on. And we, we probably won’t do that this year. But for sure next year, we’re probably going to try to expand it,” said Gassaway.