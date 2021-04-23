New TWC report says Amarillo continues to have lowest unemployment rate in Texas at 4.9%

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo continues to have the lowest unemployment rate in Texas, according to a new report by the Texas Workforce Commission. Amarillo recorded a 4.9% unemployment rate for the month of March, followed by Austin-Round Rock and College Station-Bryan, which both tied for the second lowest rate of 5.3%.

TWC said Texas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the month of March was 6.9%, the same rate from February 2021. Texas added 99,000 nonagricultural jobs, marking an increase in 10 of the past 11 months. Private sector jobs increased by over 106,000 for March.

“This report is great news,” said Commissioner Representing Employers Aaron Demerson. “And Texas’ job growth is due to the strong commitment of our Texas employers that continue to invest in our world-class workforce”.

Texas added jobs in every industry except the government sector in March, and four sectors had the highest employment gains dating back to 1990, TWC officials said. The Leisure and Hospitality sector led the way with 23,100 jobs, construction added 19,100 positions, and the Professional and Business Services industry added 14,800 jobs.

“That Texas added over 100,000 private sector jobs in the midst of a pandemic is extraordinary,” said TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Julian Alvarez. “This is great news for the workers of Texas, and TWC stands ready to help continue this growth.”

For more Texas employment information, including in-depth statewide data, visit the Texas Labor Market Information website.