New Mexico wreck leaves 2 Fritch residents dead

HOBBS, New Mexico (KAMR/KCIT) – On Wednesday morning, the New Mexico State Police investigated a fatal crash near the intersection of U.S. 62/180 and State Road 529, west of Hobbs, NM.

The initial investigation indicated a 2019 Drag Tanker/Trailer Commercial Motor Vehicle (CMV) was traveling south on State Road 529 approaching the intersection of U.S. 62/180. For unknown reasons the CMV did not stop at the intersection and trailer of the CMV was struck by a 1999 Dodge pick-up that was traveling west in the westbound lanes on U.S. 62/180. The driver of the CMV was uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the Dodge, Brady Steele of Dublin, TX and two passengers, Dakota Lujan and Nygel Key, both of Fritch, TX sustained fatal injuries and they were all pronounced deceased on scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in this crash and seatbelts do appear to have been properly used by all drivers. The driver of the CMV was cited for Failure to Yield.