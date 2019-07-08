New Mexico State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — New Mexico State Police (NMSP) are investigating after an officer shoots at a man in Clovis.

It happened just before 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 6 on the 2700 block of Wallace St.

Damon Smith

Courtesy: Curry County Jail

According to NMSP, when Clovis Police arrived on the scene, they found Damon L. Smith, 42, of Clovis, who was yelling at officers from inside a home.

Officers said they asked Smith to exit the room. That is when they said Smith walked into the hallway holding a rifle and raised it at officers.

NMSP said a CPS officer fired his weapon toward Smith but did not hit him.

CPD officers said they retreated and called in SWAT. SWAT began negotiating with Smith, and officers used a taser to take him into custody.

Smith was treated on scene by emergency personnel before being transported and booked into the Curry County Detention Center. He is charged with Aggravated Assault on Police Officer, Aggravated Assault on a Household Member, Resisting, Evading or Obstructing a Peace Officer.

The investigation is still active and ongoing. NMSP said the name of the officer will not be released at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.