New details on how little girl was left alone and died in car fire in Plainview

PLAINVIEW, Texas — On Monday, EverythingLubbock.com requested and obtained an arrest warrant against Christopher Cantrell, 33.

Cantrell was the man arrested and charged Friday with criminally negligent homicide in the death of his 3-year-old daughter. The little girl’s body was found in a burning vehicle in the 3600 block of Olton Road in Plainview.

The warrant said Plainview Police and firefighters responded to a vehicle fire outside a vape shop. A justice of the peace was also asked to respond.

The officer who wrote the arrest warrant said, “I was able to hear a male subject yell in a loud fashion to what appeared to have sounded [like] a yell of remorse.”

The man who was yelling “appeared to be distraught and in a sense of despair,” the warrant said. The man was later identified as Cantrell.

Cantrell told officers that his daughter fell asleep in the car as he was driving to the vape shop. He went inside to buy an e-cigarette coil.

“He then said he killed the car and ran inside and told them what he wanted,” the warrant said.

“Some guy whom he didn’t identify went inside and said someone’s car was on fire,” the warrant said. “He then couldn’t go into the car due to it being locked and he couldn’t reach in due to the fire to get his daughter.”

“Due to the investigation, it was determined Cantrell had left his daughter inside the vehicle that was on fire where she was later pronounced deceased.”

Cantrell was arrested a few hours after the fire. As of Monday he was able to make bond and get released from jail while his case is pending.