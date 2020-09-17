New court order in Portales child death case

PORTALES, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT)—The New Mexico Supreme Court said two women convicted last year on child abuse charges can be released pending their appeal.

In an order issued today, the appeal of their conviction is remanded back to the district court.

As part of that order, Mary and Sandi Taylor can be released from custody under similar conditions as their pre-trial release.

The charges the Taylor’s were found guilty of stem from an incident where two kids were left in a hot van for up to two hours at daycare.

One child died and the other was severely injured. A hearing is set for next week in this case.

