National Weather Service issues fire warning in Beaver,Oklahoma

Image courtesy Oklahoma Forestry Services

BEAVER, Okla (KAMR/KCIT) —  Officials with the National Weather Service have issued a fire warning in Beaver County.

UPDATE: 3:27 p.m. Beaver County officials said, Sheriff Reuben Parker, Jr., has issued an evacuation order for south and southwest Beaver.

According to The National Weather Service, Residents in and near the city of Beaver, OK should consider evacuating at this time.

The National Weather Service is saying, a large wildfire is approaching your location from the southwest. You are advised to get instructions from your local officials.

