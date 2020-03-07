National Weather Service issues fire warning in Beaver,Oklahoma

UPDATE 4:16 P.M.
UPDATE 4:02 P.M.
UPDATE 3:41 P.M.
BEAVER, Okla (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the National Weather Service have issued a fire warning in Beaver County.
UPDATE: 3:27 p.m. Beaver County officials said, Sheriff Reuben Parker, Jr., has issued an evacuation order for south and southwest Beaver.
According to The National Weather Service, Residents in and near the city of Beaver, OK should consider evacuating at this time.
The National Weather Service is saying, a large wildfire is approaching your location from the southwest. You are advised to get instructions from your local officials.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Crews battling fire northwest of Borger
- Kids Inclusion is helping all children play softball this season
- After 2018’s mass shooting, Santa Fe school officials will let some employees carry firearms at all times
- Trump’s endorsements in Texas primary underscore his clout with GOP voters
- Texas seizes power from small East Texas school district, splitting town opinion