National Weather Service issues fire warning in Beaver,Oklahoma

UPDATE 4:16 P.M.

Officials just informed me there has been structural damage in the area and that the fire isn’t letting up due to high winds. @KSNNews pic.twitter.com/TDyT6pHFuH — Hunter Funk (@hunterkfunk) March 7, 2020

UPDATE 4:02 P.M.

A 15+ mile long burn scar can already be detected on visible satellite as this fire continues to spread north – northeast. Residents of Forgan should consider evacuating. #phwx #okwx #okfire pic.twitter.com/ufF1mGn6L5 — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 7, 2020

UPDATE 3:41 P.M.

BEAVER, Okla (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the National Weather Service have issued a fire warning in Beaver County.

UPDATE: 3:27 p.m. Beaver County officials said, Sheriff Reuben Parker, Jr., has issued an evacuation order for south and southwest Beaver.

According to The National Weather Service, Residents in and near the city of Beaver, OK should consider evacuating at this time.

The National Weather Service is saying, a large wildfire is approaching your location from the southwest. You are advised to get instructions from your local officials.

