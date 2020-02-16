Motorcycle driver sent to hospital after Saturday night wreck

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Amarillo Police responded Saturday night to a motorcycle crash at the intersection of south Soncy Road and Town Square Boulevard.

Officials say a 2018 Ducati motorcycle, driven by an 18 year old male of Amarillo, had been northbound on Soncy. A 2011 Toyota Sequoia driven, by a 39 year old female of Amarillo, was eastbound on Town Square turning northbound onto Soncy. The Ducati hit the Toyota.

The driver of the motorcycle was taken to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was uninjured.

The driver of the motorcycle was wearing a helmet. Speed is a factor in the collision.

The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Department.

