Motley Fool’s ‘million acres’ names Amarillo ‘Best Places to Buy Rental Property in 2020’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Million Acres, a Motley Fool company, recently ranked the ‘The 10 Best Places to Buy Rental Property in 2020’ and named Amarillo as the best place to buy rental property.

The website states,

Amarillo, a smaller city with just under 200,000 people located in the northern panhandle of Texas, was originally a quiet ranching city but has experienced a surge in population and job growth over the past decade. The city is seeing an expansion in multiple job sectors including retail, hospitality, mining, construction, education, and health services. With unemployment rates nearly 1% below the national average and a high median rental rate, this is a great market for receiving an above-average rental return. Liz Brumer-Smith

The website looked at six factors that make a market “the best place”.