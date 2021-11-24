More people in your home during the holidays could cause plumbing issues

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area plumbers are staying busy, especially heading into the holiday season.

Scottco’s Plumbing Supervisor, Rodney Blair, said this is one of their busiest times of the year.

“With the holidays coming up, of course, is when everything is gonna break down, lines are gonna get stopped up, we’ll probably have some water heaters leak at that time too,” said Blair. “So, it always happens during the holidays, though…”

Blair said family gatherings mean more people in the house, using appliances, sinks, and bathrooms. He said the extra use can put more strain on those items.

“They got more people at the house who are going to be, you know, using the restrooms more,” said Blair. “And people trying to hurry up to watch Cowboys game, they’re going to go ahead and try to get the dishes done so they can get in there and start relaxing on the couch.”

He said to avoid clogged sinks and drain lines, there are some necessary precautions to take, especially with plenty of Thanksgiving food on plates.

“If they scrape their food and put it in the trash can and stuff and, you know, if they’re gonna use their disposal, go ahead and run plenty of water behind it and make sure they flush the lines out real well,” Blair added.

He noted they had several plumbing calls the day before Thanksgiving to clear out drain lines before they are severely clogged.

Blair said preventive maintenance is key in avoiding plumbing issues during the holidays.