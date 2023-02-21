AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Data presented to the Amarillo City Council on Tuesday showed the city’s homeless population increased from January 2022.

Jason Riddlespurger, the City of Amarillo’s director of community development, said the Point in Time (PIT) Count serves as a snapshot of homelessness over a 24-hour period.

Last year’s January PIT count showed 539 people without homes in Amarillo. This year, that number is up to 692.

Courtesy: City of Amarillo

“So we went up about 150 and it’s unfortunate. We don’t like for the numbers to go up, but we were anticipating that they were going up based on our outreach teams that are out,” said Riddlespurger. “They’ve seen that it looks like there are a lot more people, and the numbers from our Point in Time Count confirm that.”

Asked what they attribute that increase to, Riddlespurger said it was a conglomeration of things.

“I think, really the housing costs and rental rates have really risen in the recent past, and I know that COVID has had a big problem for some of our folks that are out there,” he continued. “We need more affordable housing. We need rents to be stable. We need people to start to get, be able to own their homes.”

Courtesy: City of Amarillo

In January 2022, there were 171 sheltered people and 368 without shelter. This year, 271 people were sheltered and 421 were without shelter.

“We’ve been really researching and studying why that happened, and we’ve even interviewed a lot of our folks in the streets,” he said. “And really, it boils down to that there are a lot of barriers when it comes to some of our current shelters.”

While Riddlespurger said the homeless population is trending in the wrong direction right now, there are existing programs in place to help as well as plans to shelter more people.

The City of Amarillo plans to break ground on Transformation Park in April, which would then open facilities in about 18 months.

Riddlespurger said it will be a low-barrier shelter option that allows pets and gives people space until they can get into permanent housing.

“Shelter is not the answer. Shelter is a step. Permanent housing is the answer. A house is the answer to homelessness. So that’s what we need to be working towards,” he said.

That’s where the City’s Coming Home Program comes in, making people successful in the long term.

“We do outreach with our homeless outreach team from Coming Home. They get to know them, they get them moved into a permanent housing situation and they surround them with supportive services to make sure that they can maintain housing,” Riddlespurger added. “We don’t want them to fall back into homelessness.”