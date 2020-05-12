Mobile testing site Wednesday in Vega

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

Harris County Health Department nurse Harriet Lewis administers a coronavirus test at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown on March 21, 2020. Photo credit: Reggie Mathalone for The Texas Tribune

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A mobile testing site will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vega Fire Department.

Anyone wishing to be tested must have an appointment. Please call the number 512-883-2400 or go to this website to set up an appointment.

The test is free.

Those being screen will see if they have any of the following symptoms:

  • fever and/or chills
  • cough (dry or productive)
  • fatigue
  • body aches/muscle or joint pain
  • shortness of breath
  • sore throat
  • headache
  • nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
  • nasal congestion
  • loss of taste and/or smell
CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss