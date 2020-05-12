Mobile testing site Wednesday in Vega

Harris County Health Department nurse Harriet Lewis administers a coronavirus test at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown on March 21, 2020. Photo credit: Reggie Mathalone for The Texas Tribune

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A mobile testing site will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vega Fire Department.

Anyone wishing to be tested must have an appointment. Please call the number 512-883-2400 or go to this website to set up an appointment.

The test is free.

Those being screen will see if they have any of the following symptoms:

fever and/or chills

cough (dry or productive)

fatigue

body aches/muscle or joint pain

shortness of breath

sore throat

headache

nausea/vomiting/diarrhea

nasal congestion

loss of taste and/or smell

