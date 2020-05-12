Mobile testing site Wednesday in Vega

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A mobile testing site will take place Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Vega Fire Department.
Anyone wishing to be tested must have an appointment. Please call the number 512-883-2400 or go to this website to set up an appointment.
The test is free.
Those being screen will see if they have any of the following symptoms:
- fever and/or chills
- cough (dry or productive)
- fatigue
- body aches/muscle or joint pain
- shortness of breath
- sore throat
- headache
- nausea/vomiting/diarrhea
- nasal congestion
- loss of taste and/or smell
