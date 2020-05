In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo, Alexander Faigen, of Augusta University’s Dental College of Georgia, shows how far a nasal swab must be inserted in Augusta, Ga. Volunteers at a Georgia dental college who started using a 3D printer to make nasal swabs used in test kits for the coronavirus are now a major part of the state’s effort to expand testing. (AP Photo/Ron Harris)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The state of Texas has created mobile testing collection sites.

The state has created three sites for today.

The sites are open till 6 p.m. today.

Those sites are:

Test swab will be processed at a lab other than the collection site.

The Amarillo site will be open through May 9 and operate from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.