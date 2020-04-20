Missing hunter’s boat found in bottom of Lake Meredith

Ryan Kennedy Courtesy: National Park Service U.S. Department of the Interior

FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Lake Meredith National Recreation Area staff have located and

recovered the boat belonging to missing hunter Ryan Kennedy.

Kennedy went missing on December 15, 2019.

Ryan Kennedy had been hunting and camping at Lake Meredith National Recreation Area when he went missing.

Since that day National Park Service, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and numerous volunteers have searched a large area of the lake in an attempt to locate Kennedy or his boat.

On Monday April 13, 2020 National Park Service staff using sonar located a target at a depth of 32 feet approximately 1000 yards outside the original search area that looked like it could be a boat on the lake bottom.

On Friday April 17, 2020 National Park Service Divers verified that the target was a boat. Divers recovered the boat from the lake bottom and verified that it was Kennedy’s boat.

Mr. Kennedy’s family has been notified that his boat has

been found.

The search for Mr. Kennedy’s body will continue and with a known location of where his boat sank that search effort can be much more concentrated.

