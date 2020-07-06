Missing Comal County teen may be in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police and the Comal County Sheriff and family of Allison Hernandez are asking for help in locating her.
She is missing from Canyon Lake, Texas since June 1st.
The parents have received information that she could be in the Amarillo area.
If anyone has any information on this young lady, please contact the Comal County Sheriff’s office at (830) 620-3400 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children(NCMEC).
