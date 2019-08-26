Mine Safety and Health Administration issues Report of Investigation on fatal fall at Vega mine

VEGA, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Mine Safety and Health Administration has released its report on a fatal fall at Rogers Group’s West Amarillo Sand & Gravel in Vega, Texas.

The report states that 35-year-old plant operator Richard E. Ramirez was clearing a stoppage in a cone crusher feed box when he fell 28 feet from the basket of the personnel lift he was using.

MSHA’s accident investigation team conducted a physical inspection of the accident site, interviewed miners, and reviewed conditions and work procedures relevant to the accident. MSHA conducted the investigation with the assistance of mine management and miners.

Investigators determined Ramirez was wearing a fall protection harness and a six foot retractable lanyard, but the lanyard was not tied off at the time of the accident.

The report states the following cause and corrective action after the investigation: