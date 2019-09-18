Meth and Fentanyl seized during Amarillo traffic stops

Top Stories

2 different traffic stops led to meth and fentanyl arrests in Amarillo on Monday.

Posted: / Updated:

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Monday, Amarillo Police made a traffic stop after witnessing the vehicle make several infraction. The driver and a female passenger being arrested for multiple charges. These charges include Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled substance Penalty Group 3, Possession of Methamphetamine, >4g <200g. The firearm that was located was stolen.

From information gained in this incident, APD Narcotics Agents were able to make a separate traffic stop and gather information to obtain a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of two more subjects.

Amarillo Police arrested 31-year-old David Gwaltney for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Manufacture/Delivery of Methamphetamine >4g<200g. Gwaltney was wearing a belly band holster and four guns were found in the vehicle he was stopped in.

Amarillo Police also arrested 24-year-old Jessica Capps for Manufacture/Delivery of Methamphetamine >4g<200g.

In the vehicle, officers located, in addition to the guns, meth, vials of liquid fentanyl, and identifiers from recent auto burglaries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss