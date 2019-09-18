Meth and Fentanyl seized during Amarillo traffic stops

2 different traffic stops led to meth and fentanyl arrests in Amarillo on Monday.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On Monday, Amarillo Police made a traffic stop after witnessing the vehicle make several infraction. The driver and a female passenger being arrested for multiple charges. These charges include Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Controlled substance Penalty Group 3, Possession of Methamphetamine, >4g <200g. The firearm that was located was stolen.

From information gained in this incident, APD Narcotics Agents were able to make a separate traffic stop and gather information to obtain a search warrant, resulting in the arrest of two more subjects.

Amarillo Police arrested 31-year-old David Gwaltney for Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Manufacture/Delivery of Methamphetamine >4g<200g. Gwaltney was wearing a belly band holster and four guns were found in the vehicle he was stopped in.

Amarillo Police also arrested 24-year-old Jessica Capps for Manufacture/Delivery of Methamphetamine >4g<200g.

In the vehicle, officers located, in addition to the guns, meth, vials of liquid fentanyl, and identifiers from recent auto burglaries.