Merrick Pet Care launches largest advertising campaign in 30 years

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Merrick Pet Care is launching a new campaign showing “the Merrick difference” beginning Monday, March 1, 2021.

Merrick makes pet food in the area, but they said this new campaign will show everyone they take what they do seriously.

The company believes reaching more people is not only good for business, but also those looking for work. Barbara Liss, VP of Marketing, said this will help them reach those who are interested in working for them and encourage those already at the factory to keep putting their best foot forward.

“We love our Amarillo and Hereford community and we love being part of it and we love being a big employer there and if this shows one, the people that work at the plants and gives them that extra bonus of pride we’re always looking for strong dedicated people,” Barbara Liss, VP of Marketing at Merrick Pet Care, stated.

Merrick said this will be the largest advertising campaign they have released in 30 years and it is not just for dogs. The pet food company hopes this new campaign will reach cat owners also.

According to Liss, they are not new to cat food but the company hopes this campaign will help pet owners realize this.

The local pet food company says they are also working to get on platforms like Spotify to tell more about their food and what they do.