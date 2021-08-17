Medical personnel arriving to help Amarillo, Lubbock area hospitals

FILE – In this July 27, 2020, file photo, notes to medical personnel are hung in an area as they prepare to ender a COVID-19 unit at Starr County Memorial Hospital in Rio Grande City, Texas. As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation and infections and hospitalizations rise, medical administrators are scrambling to find enough nursing help — especially in rural areas and at small hospitals. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services said medical personnel should start arriving to help hospitals across the state on Tuesday.

DSHS Spokesman, Chris Van Deusen, said the first deployment includes about 90 personnel to Trauma Service Areas A and B, the Amarillo and Lubbock areas, respectively.

“They should start arriving today, in fact, to bolster the the staff that’s there on the ground that’s been working so hard,” Van Deusen said on Tuesday.

He also said he expects additional staff in the future, depending on the need.

That staffing update comes as the state reported Trauma Service Area A’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate was at 15.51% on Monday, August 16.