Mayor says help coming as cases climb near Texas meat plants

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A Texas mayor says federal help is on the way following a surge in coronavirus cases that’s hitting a key region of the nation’s beef supply.
Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson says she expects a “strike force” to arrive Monday in the Texas Panhandle.
That’s where infections are climbing and state officials have linked more than 240 cases of COVID-19 to a local meat plant operated by JBS USA.
Outbreaks have hit meat plants across the county. President Donald Trump has ordered them to remain open.