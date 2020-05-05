Mayor says help coming as cases climb near Texas meat plants

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, a shopper wears a mask as she walks through the meat products at a grocery store in Dallas, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A Texas mayor says federal help is on the way following a surge in coronavirus cases that’s hitting a key region of the nation’s beef supply.

Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson says she expects a “strike force” to arrive Monday in the Texas Panhandle.

That’s where infections are climbing and state officials have linked more than 240 cases of COVID-19 to a local meat plant operated by JBS USA.

Outbreaks have hit meat plants across the county. President Donald Trump has ordered them to remain open.