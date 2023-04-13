AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home is hosting its 14th annual “Second Chance Prom” fundraiser on Saturday at 6 p.m. The community will be able to enjoy a silent auction, dining and even a chance to win floor seat tickets to Taylor Swift’s tour.

Sharon Miner, Martha’s Home director of development said that this event gives the women of Martha’s Home and the community a second chance at prom while also supporting the nonprofit.

“One thing that we do at Martha’s Home, is we really encourage our ladies to continue their education, what whatever level that they may possibly be in, because what they are going to need in order to become self-sufficient, is have a livable wage. And so, we help them in all areas of their lives to become self-sufficient,” said Miner.

Miner talked more about how this annual fundraiser is benefiting those in need.

“All of the proceeds go directly to Martha’s Home women and children. We do not receive any government funding. So, anything that comes our way that we are blessed with comes from our community and people who want to see our mission continue,” said Miner.

Miner goes on to say that the women and children of Martha’s Home deserve a second chance and this event is their way of achieving that.

“Just because people fall on hard times doesn’t mean they can’t have a good time. And it’s fun. You know, we just need to have some fun. And so, it’s just a good time. And it is the way we raise money, our big fundraiser every year,” said Miner.

Tickets for the event will be sold at the door. You can find more information about the fundraiser and how to buy tickets, here.