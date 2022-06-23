AMARILLO, Texas — Hockey player Louis Chaix is skating across the United States to raise awareness of the disease that almost took his life.

Ryan DeLaney, Director for Mia Films Production said Chaix, from Paris, France, is an aspiring hockey player, a survivor of Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), and is currently skating through multiple cities across the United States, and just so happened to skate through Amarillo.

According to DeLaney (part of the team documenting Chaix’s journey), Toxic Epidermal Necrolysis (TEN), often the result of a severe allergic reaction to a medication, is a disorder characterized by peeling and blistering of the skin is extremely rare and causes the skin to peel away leaving raw areas exposed. The disease has a mortality rate of over 30%.

Chaix is skating through multiple cities including California, Arizona, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Missouri, Illinois, Indianapolis, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York said DeLaney.

The link to the fundraiser and more information can be found here.