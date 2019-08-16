Man last seen in Amarillo found dead in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS is reporting that 61-year-old Ronald Pierce Daniels, of Las Vegas, was found dead Thursday afternoon in the US 287 median in Clay County.

Officials say a bridge surveyor noticed the body while inspecting an overpass and notified the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigating Trooper believe Daniels rear tire may have gone flat which possibly caused his motorcycle to leave the roadway and enter the center median and crash.

Daniels had been listing as missing from Amarillo since August 8, 2019.