Man indicted for 7 counts of Sexual Assault of a Child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted on seven counts of Sexual Assault of a Child in Potter County.
A Potter County Grand Jury indicted Jacob Reyna for seven counts of Sexual Assault of a Child. The charges are enhanced due to a June 2018 drug felony.
The offenses allegedly took place in August 2019.
