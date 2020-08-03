Man indicted for 7 counts of Sexual Assault of a Child

Courtesy: Potter County Jail

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted on seven counts of Sexual Assault of a Child in Potter County.

A Potter County Grand Jury indicted Jacob Reyna for seven counts of Sexual Assault of a Child. The charges are enhanced due to a June 2018 drug felony.

The offenses allegedly took place in August 2019.

