AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— 37-year-old, Izzak Faulkner is dead after police said his vehicle crashed into a home Thursday night.

According to APD, Faulkner was driving west on the I-40 frontage road near Fannin Street around 10:35 p.m., when he lost control of his vehicle and hit a home on the 1600 block of S. Fannin.

Faulkner was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy has been ordered, and Amarillo Police are continuing to investigate the incident.