AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Changes to mail-in voting in Texas as a result of Senate Bill 1 are causing issues for some voters in the Panhandle.

When voting by mail, Texans are now required to fill out their driver’s license or ID number, or the last four digits of their social security number under the secrecy flap on the carrier envelope for early voting ballots.

However, Potter County Elections Administrator, Melynn Huntley, said many voters are missing that required field.

“About half of the ballots that we have received so far have that issue,” said Huntley on Wednesday, February 2. “It means that we’re going to be returning their ballots to them. Because we have enough time before election day, it means that the voters will have an opportunity to fix that.”

Huntley said, for now, elections administrators will send those ballots back to voters along with a corrective action form.

“They’re going to get instructions, and we’re going to send them a new carrier envelope, and we’re highlighting everything that they need to fill out,” she continued. “So, they can fill that out and mail it back to us. As we get closer to time, it becomes really impossible for us to mail them back in time.”

She also said the problem is not confined to one county in the Texas Panhandle.

Huntley said, “this is happening all over the state, not just Potter County. So if we’re expecting several thousand people to vote by mail, we don’t want to have hundreds of people who have a problem.”

Randall County Elections Administrator, Shannon Lackey, said as of Feb. 2, that 18 of the 50 mail-in ballots they had received were missing the necessary information on the envelope.

“So, we are going through the proper channels. We are trying to contact the voter if we can, and if not, we are mailing it back, so they can correct this,” said Lackey.

According to Huntley, there is still time now for voters to mail back corrected ballots but that will not remain the case. All applications for ballot by mail must be received by Friday, Feb. 18, 2022.

“As we get closer and closer to time, if we have other voters that make this same mistake, there are ways for them to fix it,” said Huntley. “But they’re not nearly as convenient.”

Huntley said these changes to voting by mail are new to everyone, especially the elderly.

“Our by mail voters are typically over 65 years old, and they’re used to doing things the same way that they have for several years,” she continued. “And this is a change and sometimes change is hard.”

Lackey said elections officials knew there would be changes heading into this primary, and shared advice with voters.

“To all of the voters, please don’t get frustrated. Please don’t give up on this process. You have the right to vote by mail,” said Lackey.

Both officials encourage anyone with questions to call their county’s elections administrator for help.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office also has a mail-in ballot tracker where Huntley said some information can be corrected.

However, there is one last resort if correcting the mail-in ballot is not an option.

“The voter can call our office and tell us that they want to just cancel their ballot by mail and vote in person,” said Huntley.