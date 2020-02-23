DPS: Louisiana man died in Saturday wreck on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – DPS reports a Louisiana man died Saturday night after a wreck in Carson County on I-40.

Officials say James Oquain was driving a Chevy Tahoe eastbound on I-40 when the vehicle veered off the road into the south ditch where it rolled over multiple times.

The driver was not secured by a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle.

The Justice of the Peace pronounced Oquain dead at the scene.

Crash remains under investigation.

