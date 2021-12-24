Local woman arrested after accident on Smelter Road, APD says

by: Maya Nascimento

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department said a local woman has been arrested for “Intoxication Assault” after an accident on Smelter road on Friday, Dec. 24.

Authorities said at 12:58 p.m., they responded to a major accident on Smelter Road, south of Hastings Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found a single-vehicle rollover.

According to APD, that vehicle was occupied by two people. Both of them were taken to the hospital. The passenger suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities identified the driver as Sandra Rodriguez, 42 who was arrested for Intoxication Assault with Serious bodily injury in a motor vehicle. She was taken to the Potter County Jail.

The accident is being investigated by the Amarillo Police Traffic Investigation Unit.

