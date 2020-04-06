Local resident holds memorial book drive for friend who passed away

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — “She had the biggest heart, the biggest. She would do anything for anybody,” said Dianna Padilla, Nacole Culwell’s mother.

”She always put her kids first. Always. She did everything she could for us,” said Brailey Walesiak, Nacole Culwell’s daughter.

Nacole’s mother Dianna Padilla and daughter Brailey Walesiak reflect back on Culwell’s life, a life of helping others in need.

”She has given homeless people money and rides. She just had a big heart,” said Padilla.

“All that pain that she was going through, she pushed through and did everything she could to work and be a mom and just support us,” said Walesiak.

Culwell died back in late January after complications from brain surgery, leaving behind daughter Brailey and son Brantley, who’s just two years old.

“He didn’t get a chance to know her. We’ve seen Nacole change and grow and really come into motherhood the last couple of years. It was her purpose and that was what her life revolved around and we just want to make it the best that it can be for these people,” said Daisy Denham, a friend of the family.

For the past six years Denham had been one of Culwell’s closest friends.

In an effort to keep Culwell’s memory alive and well, Denham has started a book drive. Books that will go to both Brailey and Brantley.

“I thought wouldn’t that be a neat thing to give these kids. Something just to be donated in honor of their mom,” said Denham

“For Daisy to do this for Nacole, that meant a lot,” said Padilla.

But Denham wants to take it one step further.

“I would like to get together with her family and write little facts or tidbits or memories about Nacole. Little messages to her children and so as their reading them together, they can reflect and talk about their mom and remember her that way,” said Denham.

Which means the world to Nacole’s family.

“He’ll be so happy, I think, that so many people actually cared,” said Walesiak.

”That he had a special mother,” said Padilla.

If you would like to donate some books to the family, you can do so by clicking here: https://r5123.myubam.com/

More from MyHighPlains.com: