AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — As the Supreme Court stands poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the debate continues on abortion rights in the Texas Panhandle.

As MyHighPlains.com has previously reported, if SCOTUS hands down its majority draft opinion that would overturn the landmark abortion rights ruling, Texas and several other states are set to quickly make abortion illegal.

“This is a matter of of individual rights. It’s something that America has usually been protective of and in this case, four and perhaps five members of the Supreme Court are going to take away women’s right to choose and their right to reproductive freedom,” said Claudia Stravato, who ran Planned Parenthood in Amarillo for 11 years.

Stravato said during that time, she saw many young girls impregnated through rape and incest, as well as families who could not take care of their kids, or women who never wanted children, who all needed access to safe, legal abortions.

“Nobody, in my opinion, who has any compassion would want a child to have a baby and go through delivery,” said Stravato. “So, I think that the opponents lack compassion. I think they also lack an appreciation for individual freedom, particularly reproductive freedom. A woman should have the right to determine when and if she wants to become a mother.”

Stravato said she believes abortion should not be illegal based on the religious beliefs of others.

“I respect their belief that they do not believe in abortion. They should respect my belief that I do,” she added. “We can’t run this country on a a specific group’s religious beliefs. That is un-American.”

Hope Choice Pregnancy Centers and Mentoring Programs, a pro-life, Christian non-profit, has been a part of Amarillo since 1988.

“Regardless of what happens federally with the law, there are still going to be women who find themselves pregnant who are in difficult, sometimes dangerous, very overwhelming situations,” said Candy Gibbs, Hope Choice’s executive director. “The law is not going to impact our mission, which is to help them with that environment that is causing them to feel like abortion is their only way out.”

Gibbs said they provide free pregnancy tests, free ultrasounds, and practical help to women once they have their babies. However, they do not provide abortion services or referrals.

“Our hope is that we would be able to provide them support, resources, and help so that they can choose to have their babies,” said Gibbs.

For Gibbs, helping those facing difficult situations with pregnancy is a personal calling.

“I did choose to have an abortion as a senior in high school and that decision has shaped my life,” Gibbs added. “And now it is my privilege and honor to be able to come alongside women in difficult situations to help them be able to choose life for their babies and a positive choice for themselves as well.”

Gibbs said Hope Choice also provides a class for women who have experienced abortion and are having a hard time dealing with it emotionally.

“That is also free to anyone that wants to attend that and literally thousands of women over the last two decades have attended this class,” she said. “And it can be very life changing and helpful, if there is emotional ramifications associated with someone’s abortion.