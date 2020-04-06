Local pastor goes viral after posting song of inspiration and unity

“It came from a place of wanting to be honest with myself and encourage myself in it,” said Joab Perdue, Pastor of Men’s Ministries at Trinity Fellowship.

You may have seen the video of Perdue performing his song “All in for Amarillo, a song of hope for a-town” on Facebook. Which came about following a text that a fellow pastor at Trinity Fellowship sent out saying that Mayor Ginger Nelson was encouraging residents to wear yellow to signify that Amarillo is “all in” during the shelter in place.

“I sent a little funny text back saying I don’t have anything yellow but how about a song? Pulled the guitar out and just started thinking through some of the things that we prayed over our city and literally I just put a lot of the conversations in song form,” said Perdue.

Perdue says the song’s aim is to make sure people keep their focus on the positive despite all the negative happening around us.

“It’s easy for your soul to get downcast and to get heavy and to look at the negatives and to get in a place of complaining or grumbling or man I wish it wasn’t like this or why can’t it be like that?

I’m not saying ignore it because it’s heavy, there’s some stuff going on. But I do believe if we come together and we go through this together, we can help one another. We can pray for each other. We can be there for each other,” said Perdue.

To view Perdue’s video, click here: https://www.facebook.com/joab.perdue?epa=SEARCH_BOX