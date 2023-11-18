AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Vessel of Humanity and Compassion has been working to make sure that everyone is able to have a great holiday season.

“Typically, every year we select between 100 to 200 families to receive meals during Thanksgiving, and Christmas. We’ll be doing that again; we’ll be handing out turkeys and smoke hams and all the trimmings,” said community activist Tremaine Brown. “And of course, we’re on our 11th year of our Christmas toy drive. That’s our oldest running event and our biggest event.”

Brown said that through the years the organization has put on the toy drive they were able to give away over 750,000 toys.

“On Christmas Day we visit both local hospitals Ronald McDonald House and Martha’s Home. Last year we picked up Casa of the Texas Panhandle. We go by the Salvation Army and visit hundreds of addresses all around the Texas panhandle. So, 1000s of kids, we try to make happy every year,” said Brown.

The holidays have never been something that Brown celebrated, but his daughter changed his outlook on Christmas.

“Prior to having my daughter, I hadn’t celebrated Christmas for almost 20 years. I still don’t accept gifts to this very day. Christmas really is not my thing. But you know, in honor of my daughter and in honor of the season, we started a tradition,” said Brown.

Not only are these events putting smiles on the faces of hundreds of families, but it’s also allowing Brown to create memories with his daughter.

“I just cherish the time that we get to spend together, we’re riding side by side she gets to go to the doors with the packages and you know, knock on the doors. When we leave some houses, and some parents get emotional about receiving the gifts and it really makes her feel good,” said Brown. And it makes me feel good that she’s part of the whole experience.”

Panhandle Trail Riders Association and Vessel of Humanity and Compassion will be hosting “Toy Round-Up” on Dec. 2. The event is an opportunity for children and families to meet Santa Claus, pet horses and donate toys.

For more information on how to donate you can visit the organization’s website here.