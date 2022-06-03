WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Central Texas and state leaders met today to discuss information that could lead to recommendations on how to keep our schools and communities safe.

“We will very quickly identify better the needs of rural community schools,” Congressman Pete Sessions said.

Sessions went on to add rural community law enforcement and judges to that statement.

Leaders met today to discuss how to better secure local school systems after the string of mass shootings seen around the country.

“Our main goal is to come up with procedures and plans that we can put in place to keep our children, our schools and our citizens of all ages safe,” McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said.

This comes on the heels of the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde but no one at today’s meeting would discuss anything related to last week’s shooting.

Leaders stated today was just a gathering of information for different agencies that will work together throughout the summer to come up with recommendations for the start of the new school year.

“I mean, it’s essential,” State Representative Doc Anderson said. “And we do have this time-frame here. And so we’re trying to get as much of that information together, organized, develop these relationships between different agencies and get that information out.”

Anderson said the main goal of these types of meetings are to keep our kids, and communities safe, and hopes by working with all the other agencies together, it will bring in a change.

“My hat’s off to folks in the education industry,” he said. “They must have a lot of sleepless nights. When something like this, the door being left open or something that could lead to such a disastrous outcome. So we need to reinforce what we’re doing. We need to make sure the state is helping with mental health. That’s a big challenge and to improve mental health across the state.”

The agencies will meet on their own throughout the summer to come up with plans. Then they’ll gather again to discuss what to recommend for the fall.