Local First Responders Host "Stop the Bleed Training"

Amarillo Fire Department (AFD), Amarillo Medical Services (AMS), Amarillo Police Department (APD) and Randall High School are combining their efforts to provide awareness and encourage the community to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives.

On January 7th, AFD, AMS, and APD will be training Randall HS staff on how to correctly apply the Stop the Bleed kit. This national awareness campaign and call-to-action is being promoted locally.

All kits are donated by Amarillo Medical Services. We have scheduled a time for media to ask questions from all law enforcement and Randall HS staff. Also, a demonstration of how the kit is properly used and the importance of the promotion at 11:30 am.