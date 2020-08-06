Local business serving up fair food amid pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)—Corn Dog 7 sits in the middle of the food court at Westgate Mall which is a place where the pandemic has impacted business.

“We were shut down from mid-March all the way through April, May and in early, early May we tried to reopen but it was a complete failure and we shut it down again,” Owner of Corn Dog 7, David Boydston explained.

The mall hasn’t always been the business’ original home.

“I been doing fair-food out at the fairgrounds since I was in high school, Boydston explained.

After years of helping serve up deep-fried foods at the fairgrounds, Boydston bought Corn Dog 7 from its original owner.

“I bought it in October of 2016, the reason why I did, is because I felt like I could make it better by promoting fair-food year-round,” Boydston explained.

And so he did, but this year, when the pandemic closed the mall Boydston was hopeful that he could make up the loss where he’s always found success.

“I needed the fair and the concession trailers to help me recoup some of my losses here at the mall,” Boydston said. “When they told me that there was a possibility they were going to cancel I tried to talk them out of it and just tell them, hey look let’s just stop being scared.”

Now Boydston is just hoping the community will think about him when they’re craving their next corn dog or funnel cake.

“Help us keep this thing alive,” Boydston said.

Click here to check out Corn Dog 7’s menu and hours.

