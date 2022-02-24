AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A nonprofit bakery in Amarillo has been working to help the people of Ukraine for years. But now, the Russian invasion is changing how they meet the needs of Ukrainians.

Glenda Moore started baking to help the people of Ukraine in 2013. She ultimately started the nonprofit called Kind House Ukraine Bakery in 2018.

“We went to Ukraine, and we just fell in love with the people there,” said Moore, who had little experience baking at the time. “The war started at the end of ’14 and so, there became a need to take care of people who live in the war zone.”

Moore said the funds have been helping people who live in that war zone, between the Donetsk People’s Republic and Ukraine.

“These people live in the buffer zone. It has had heavy shelling for the last three or four days and so we don’t really know what the status is of our people there,” said Moore on Thursday.

Since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by Russia this week, Moore said they are re-working how to help Ukrainians.

“We do have our funds over there and so we’re ready to help. We kind of thought about this a few months in advance, just kind of knowing the warning signs and so we are ready,” Moore continued. “We have been receiving many donations even today, and so that is our plan going forward is that we’ll be able to help people in Ukraine.”

“These are very peaceful people and they don’t they don’t want war,” Moore said of Ukraine. “They’re beautiful people, and they want their nation to get better.”

Before the invasion, Moore said they used the funds they raised to meet people’s basic needs with humanitarian aid.

“We’re a very small nonprofit, but we really have a large impact. So, we’re really grateful that we get to do what we get to do,” said Moore, noting they helped deliver coal to many Ukrainians to help warm their homes. “Anytime there was repairs to a home, anytime there was medical needs.”

She continued, “There was a little girl that lived in, I think she was in Odesa. She was born with one leg that was a little bit shorter than the other so we helped with an apparatus and an operation that she needed, that otherwise she wouldn’t have been able to afford. So we just—we help people.”

According to Moore, about 98% of their baking ingredients are donated, and there are never any prices for Kind House’s baked goods. Instead, donations are welcomed.

“I would say that 99% of people donate far and above bakery prices. They know that we’re a nonprofit, they know that we’re helping people in the war zone,” she said. “Also Amarillo people donate flour, sugar, butter, evaporated milk, powdered sugar, all of the things that we need.”

Moore said they ask for a three-day notice on orders.

“We bake it, we put it on the porch with their name on it, and we asked them to donate whatever they’d like to give,” she said.

Right now, Moore said Kind House has about 65 volunteers helping, some of which help her work the bakery out of her home. Others help with social media or other necessities, including packaging and handouts.

“I love doing what I get to do. I love being with my volunteers and with the community and it feels really great to be with a community of people who want to make a difference in the world,” said Moore. “That’s a beautiful thing.”

When asked what she would like to tell the people of the High Plains, Moore said, “It’s so easy for us to be so comfortable in our homes and it’s cold outside and we can turn up the heat and turn it back down, and we’re very safe. We’ve never known what it’s like to hear artillery fire outside, constantly ongoing 24 hours a day. We have no idea what it feels like.”

She continued, “So I just would ask for everyone to open up their hearts and think about what they could do to help us to help Ukraine.”

Click here to see videos of KHUB helping Ukrainians.