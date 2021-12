AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department said on Friday, Dec. 24, crews responded to a few small outside fires near 15th and Washington, and 15th and Hayden.

Jeff Justus, Community Liason for Amarillo Fire Department, said Amarillo Police is currently looking for a suspect who may have started the fires.

Justus also said they are all out and never got into any exposures.